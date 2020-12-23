Video: Karim Benzema scores superb solo goal for Real Madrid vs Granada to seal win in La Liga tie

In the 92nd minute of Real Madrid’s La Liga tie against Granada this evening, Karim Benzema secured a victory for Zinedine Zidane’s men with a moment of magic.

Isco played the ball into Madrid’s long-serving striker with a through ball, sparking a counter, Benzema had the ball on the right-wing and cut into the middle past two Granada players.

The Frenchman capped off the brilliant run by drilling the ball into the back of the net with his left foot.

Karim Benzema seals the win in style! ? A great goal from the in-form French striker ? pic.twitter.com/3GMBJp0YRh — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) December 23, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

Los Blancos are now level on points with cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, who sit first on goal difference – whilst also holding two games in hand.