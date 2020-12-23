Menu

Video: Nasty neck grab from Man United star Edinson Cavani slams Yerry Mina to the floor

Everton FC Manchester United FC
There was controversy in the 51st minute of Manchester United’s Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Everton, as Edinson Cavani went unpunished for some clear violent conduct.

In an off-the-ball incident, summer signing Cavani grabbed the neck of Everton ace Yerry Mina, nastily squeezing the ace’s Adam’s apple, which left the defender falling to the floor.

Bizarrely, referee Andy Madley clearly saw the incident, even blowing his whistle after it escalated, but still decided not to punish Cavani.

Madley’s oversight was shocking enough, but the use of VAR in this tie likely would’ve highlighted Cavani’s actions much clearer. He’s very lucky not to have seen a straight red card for this.

Pictures from Sky Sports and DAZN.

Arsenal fans will be particularly annoyed when they see this as Granit Xhaka was sent off for violent conduct via a neck grab against Burnley following a VAR review, meanwhile Cavani’s gone unpunished.

