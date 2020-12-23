Video: Robin Olsen is astonishingly lucky to get away with a dreadful touch as luck takes him past Man United’s Edinson Cavani

You can spot a keeper who is confident on the ball from a mile off, and it’s fair to say that Robin Olsen isn’t one of those players.

This example against Man United is amazing to watch, because even though you know he gets away with it you still feel like this is going to end in disaster every time.

The first touch onto the inside of his other leg is a poor start, while you can immediately see the panic in his face as he realises what’s about to happen:

?? Everton vs Manchester United | Fantastic skills by Everton goalkeeper Olsen against Cavani #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/Pac8sJI6wq — D9INE FOOTBALL (@D9INExFOOTBALL1) December 23, 2020

Pictures from the Carabao Cup

In the end he regains possession and tries to pretend like it was all part of the plan, but this was so close to disaster.