To make a professional sports team successful, there are many different elements that go into the mix.

Clearly, the most obvious is that the players do the business on the pitch week in and week out, and that the manager ensures to get the best out of them as often as possible.

Behind the scenes, the groundsmen keep the pitches immaculate, and the canteen staff will make sure everyone is well fed.

Unfortunately for Juande Ramos, banning salt and pepper and apple crumble whilst in charge of Tottenham led to his downfall, as Darren Bent recalled the effect on the players not getting their favourite grub.