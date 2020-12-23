Video: Spurs lead after Gareth Bale scores with tidy flicked header after dangerous Harry Winks cross vs Stoke

In the 21st minute of Tottenham Hotspur’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Stoke, Spurs have taken the lead against the Championship outfit through Gareth Bale.

Harry Winks showed his quality of delivery – which is perhaps a skill Spurs and England should utilise more often – by floating a dangerous ball into the box from deep on the left flank.

The ball floated over giant Harry Souttar’s head before Real Madrid loanee Bale flicked the ball into the back of the net with a fine header.

“That is beautiful from Gareth Bale!” Bale hands Spurs the lead with a perfectly placed header.?? Watch live on Sky Sports Football ?

Follow online here ? https://t.co/feQQTo7ANu pic.twitter.com/j9wS3Ny9iu — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 23, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

Spurs are the heavy favourites for tonight’s tie and they’ve started off in the perfect manner to avoid finding themselves on the wrong end of an upset.