Video: Vintage finish from Martial ensures Man United progress past Everton in the Carabao Cup

Anthony Martial is starting to look like the kind of player who needs to be confident to play well, so there are some positive signs for Man United in this finish tonight.

He’s shown signs of nerves in recent games where he’s taking too many touches and overthinking his shots, so it’s good to see him just getting into space and calmly picking his spot to seal the win:

Martial might be too young to have a finish that can be considered as “vintage” but that kind of goal is what he does best.

