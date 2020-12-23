Transfer-listed: West Ham open to offers for attacker to raise funds for January striker hunt

West Ham are open to offers for attacker Andriy Yarmolenko in the January transfer window, according to the Mirror.

Yarmolenko is an undoubtedly talented attacker, but one who has been growing ineffective under David Moyes’ leadership. He is now no longer considered indispensable, as the club look to raise funds in hope of signing a new striker in the winter window.

That’s according to the Mirror, who believe that Yarmolenko has been transfer listed. The 31-year-old has resell potential at current, but for how much longer? As the months tick by and his age grows older, his powers will lessen and value will decrease.

If West Ham hope to do business in January, which is a tough ask in itself, they will need money in their pocket. If Yarmolenko has to be sacrificed in order for Moyes to strengthen his starting XI, then you have to consider that to be a worthy sacrifice.