Gareth Bale injury has been revealed after Tottenham winger was withdrawn during cup victory

Gareth Bale suffered a calf injury during Tottenham’s 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Stoke City yesterday evening, report the BBC.

There was no upset on a Wednesday night in Stoke, with Spurs coming up trumps to ensure their progression into the next round of the competition.

One man who likely wasn’t celebrating as eccentrically as his teammates at the full-time whistle was Gareth Bale, who appears to have suffered yet another injury.

Bale is only just getting up to speed at Spurs and appears to have suffered a set back.

According to the BBC, Bale, who scored Tottenham’s first goal yesterday evening, suffered a calf injury during the first-half, hence why he didn’t emerge for the second.

Mourinho will be waiting anxiously to discover the extent of the damage done to the Welshman. If Tottenham are to challenge for the title, he needs him fit and firing.

Though, when was the last time Gareth Bale was fit and firing?