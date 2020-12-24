Ever since he unceremoniously departed Barcelona, former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has kept an extremely low profile.

However, he could soon be thrust right back into the headlines again, if presidential candidate, Jordi Farre, were elected to power on January 24.

That’s the day when Barcelona’s members go to the polls in what is arguably one of their most important elections in decades.

It goes without saying that they must get their choice exactly right, and Farre may well have won himself a few extra voters with his proclamation that he would prosecute Bartomeu if any evidence of wrongdoing is uncovered, should he be elected.

“The first thing we will do if we win the elections is to carry out an audit,” he said in a wide-ranging interview with Catalan daily, Sport.

“And if punishable actions arise from this, a liability action would be taken against the person who caused the entity harm. Not against the entire board.”

Joan Laporta is the early front runner to win the elections outright, his position at the helm during 2003-2010 seemingly in his favour.

Frankly, whomever gets handed the keys to the biggest job in world football is going to struggle, and with Laporta, better the devil you know appears to be the way that many could be thinking.