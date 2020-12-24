Talks held: Chelsea going head-to-head with Man United in race for promising midfielder

The Daily Mail believe that Chelsea are pushing forward in their pursuit of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo.

As mentioned in the report, there has been claims locally that the Independiente del Valle midfielder was set for a move to Manchester United. However, the Daily Mail does not believe that to be the case.

Caicedo has already featured four times for Ecuador at the tender age of just 19-years-old, impressing as his country looked to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

That appears to have caught Chelsea’s eye, as the Daily Mail report the Blues have already held talks with intermediaries over the prospect of getting a deal done.

Chelsea have made a fruitful habit of recruiting talent on the cheap, developing them out on-loan and selling them on. Caicedo will have to be wary of that if he does choose them to be his next destination.

Even with Frank Lampard’s willingness to give younger players a chance, it seems unlikely that he would immediately be a first-team player at the Bridge, especially with Billy Gilmour around.