Chelsea ace packing his bags ahead of Atletico Madrid loan move

According to El Chiringuito TV, Marcos Alonso is set to sign for Atletico Madrid on-loan for the rest of the season.

Alonso has fallen drastically out of favour under Frank Lampard, with the arrival of Ben Chilwell and THAT dreadful performance away to West Brom not doing him any favours at all.

As a result, it would be no surprise to see him depart Stamford Bridge this winter, and according to El Chiringuito TV reporter Pipi Estrada, he’s already in the process of backing his bags.

? “MARCOS ALONSO llegará en el mercado de INVIERNO al ATLÉTICO” ?”El CHELSEA pagará el 50% de su ficha de esta temporada” Información de @PipiEstrada1 en #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/tBEKk0lVXk — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 24, 2020

El Chiringuito believe that Alonso to Atletico is all-but done, with Chelsea picking up the tab for 50% of his wages until the end of the campaign. It’s unclear if there’s an option to buy.

Alonso is a hugely effective wing-back, but he’s not the archetypal Diego Simeone full-back – i.e, he can’t defend. If this one goes through, it’ll be an interesting combination, that’s for sure.