Menu

Chelsea ace packing his bags ahead of Atletico Madrid loan move

Chelsea FC
Posted by

According to El Chiringuito TV, Marcos Alonso is set to sign for Atletico Madrid on-loan for the rest of the season.

Alonso has fallen drastically out of favour under Frank Lampard, with the arrival of Ben Chilwell and THAT dreadful performance away to West Brom not doing him any favours at all.

MORE: Chelsea misfit could stay in the Champions League as Euro giants show interest in January transfer

As a result, it would be no surprise to see him depart Stamford Bridge this winter, and according to El Chiringuito TV reporter Pipi Estrada, he’s already in the process of backing his bags.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham defender arrested after high-speed crash in early hours of the morning
Contract prepared: Manchester United transfer target on verge of putting pen to paper
Gareth Bale injury has been revealed after Tottenham winger was withdrawn during cup victory

El Chiringuito believe that Alonso to Atletico is all-but done, with Chelsea picking up the tab for 50% of his wages until the end of the campaign. It’s unclear if there’s an option to buy.

Alonso is a hugely effective wing-back, but he’s not the archetypal Diego Simeone full-back – i.e, he can’t defend. If this one goes through, it’ll be an interesting combination, that’s for sure.

More Stories Marcos Alonso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.