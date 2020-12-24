Ahead of the festive set of fixtures across England, the EFL are to debate the anti-racism stance of their members.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), hundreds of players have told the powers that be at the PFA that they wish to continue taking the knee.

Not only that, the union themselves have suggested to the EFL that they need to be going further in terms of showing support to the players for their stance.

It’s clearly an emotive issue for many black players in the game, however, as was seen recently at both Millwall and Cambridge, the players were booed when they decided to take a knee after the official had blown his whistle.

The EFL, and any other league cannot be seen to be bowing to the racists, and nor do they want to play down the impact that taking the knee has had.

That said, the projection of the league suffers when footage such as that at Millwall and Cambridge is broadcast, and as soon as the potential for losing money becomes a perceived threat, that’s when the conversations become more difficult.

Frankly, if the EFL are going to put profit before their members interests over this matter, those in power don’t deserve to hold such a position in any event.