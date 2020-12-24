Just as the Premier League clubs are about to undertake one of their busiest periods of this atypical season, Fulham have been hit by a devastating blow.

The west Londoner’s resurgence under Scott Parker has seen the team within touching distance of hauling themselves out of the bottom three, where earlier in the season they’d already looked like a lost cause.

The Daily Star report that the Cottagers may now have to do without the inspirational former England midfielder, however.

That’s because he is now self-isolating at home after a member of his family contracted Covid-19.

It’s understood that, at present, Parker has tested negative for the virus, but because of Government guidelines, he will not attend Craven Cottage for the Boxing Day fixture against Southampton.

First-team coaches, Matt Wells and Stuart Gray, will therefore be in charge, with Parker potentially returning for the London derby against Tottenham on December 30.