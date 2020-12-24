Mikel Arteta has to be one manager watching the upcoming winter transfer window with interest.

Far too many of his Arsenal players have underperformed in the 2020/21 Premier League season, and so the opening of another window gives the Spaniard an opportunity to freshen up his Gunners squad.

With Mesut Ozil having been banished to the sidelines by Arteta, and with no explanation given to boot, the north Londoners have looked devoid of creativity in the current campaign.

Though there is the opportunity to bring him back into the fold, another option has opened up which could be of more interest to the manager.

“Yes, I can confirm that Christian Eriksen is on the transfer list. He’s going to leave in January,” Inter Milan chief executive, Giuseppe Marotta, said to Sky Sport Italy, cited by football.london.

“He’s not functional to our plans and he had difficulty here at Inter. I think it’s right that Christian goes away to find more space.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘It’s important for everyone’ – AC Milan launch manifesto for equity, diversity and inclusion Zinedine Zidane’s incredible reason for not playing Eden Hazard against Granada Contact made: PSG identify number one target to replace Tuchel – and it’s bad news for Man United

Eriksen will need to be convinced to move back to the Premier League, particularly if it’s to Tottenham’s north London rivals.

That’s because the Daily Mail note that he would prefer a move to PSG in any event.