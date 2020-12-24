After their midweek win over Everton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Man United side find themselves in a Carabao Cup semi-final against rivals Man City for the second year in a row.

In 2019/20 the Red Devils managed to earn themselves semi-final spots in three separate competitions, but were unsuccessful in them all, something the Norwegian clearly needs to address.

One of his players believes that they’re in a far better position today than they were 12 months ago, and is confident that United have what it takes to topple Pep Guardiola’s side in a single-legged tie – unlike last season’s two-legged affair.

“This time I hope we will use our chance; we will do our best,” Nemanja Matic said to MUTV.

“I think that we are now in a better condition, a better moment. We play better football than last year, in my opinion. I’m very confident.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘We cannot rush it’ – Klopp has good news for Liverpool fans but isn’t interested in risk taking over the festive period Fulham’s Scott Parker in self-isolation after family member contracts Covid-19 ‘Difficult for a Real Madrid fan’ – Carles Puyol compares Messi to Michael Jordan but can’t resist a dig at Los Blancos

His confidence isn’t misplaced either as, despite a rocky start to their 2020/21 campaign, where the calls for Solskjaer to be sacked reached a crescendo, the Old Trafford outfit now find themselves up to third in the Premier League with a game in hand on the top two, and are unbeaten in the last three across all competitions.

If Solskjaer can win a maiden trophy, it could have a real galvanising effect, and the Carabao Cup represents the best chance at this juncture.