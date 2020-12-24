Barcelona’s immediate priority once a new president has been voted in is for Lionel Messi to be kept at the club at all costs.

Given that the winter transfer market is open for three weeks before the elections on January 24, that’s ample time for Messi’s representatives to look at constructing a deal suitable for all parties.

We must remember that the Argentinian is free to talk to any other clubs from January 1, given that his contract is set to run out in the summer of 2021.

One of those clubs was thought to be Manchester City, but according OKDiario and cited by The Sun, it would appear that Pep Guardiola will have to shelve plans for three other potential signings if he wants to acquire the player whom he enjoyed unbridled success with at Barcelona.

That gives Serie A giants, Inter Milan, a good chance of being able to put a deal together, with The Sun noting that they are lining up a three-year contract worth £45.5m a year for a player who will be 34 next June.

Time will tell if the pull of the Catalans is stronger than the chance of one last big bumper contract elsewhere.