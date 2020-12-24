Manchester United one of four Premier League teams chasing Moises Caicedo

Manchester United are just one of four Premier League teams vying to sign Ecuador international Moises Caicedo, according to a report published by the Daily Mail.

Local reporter Roberto Bonafont claimed that Caicedo to Man United was a done deal, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The Daily Mail believe that the race is still very much on.

Though the January transfer window is yet to open, clubs will be beginning their preparations early in order to give themselves a fighting chance of recruiting over the winter.

Caicedo appears to be on the wish-list of several Premier League clubs, not just Manchester United. The Daily Mail report that Newcastle United, Brighton and Chelsea are all also keen.

That would leave the Ecuadorian with a big decision to make – does he sign for United or Chelsea, and presumably realise a childhood dream, or get regular first-team football at Newcastle or Brighton?

This looks as though it’s going to be one of the most intriguing sagas of the January period.