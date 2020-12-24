Contract prepared: Manchester United transfer target on verge of putting pen to paper

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have suffered a considerable setback in their efforts to acquire AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

As Romano notes, United have been linked with a move for Calhanoglu, who is out of contract at the end of the season. However, in instances of this kind, it’s often hard to decipher whether it’s genuine or information leaked by the player’s camp in hope of forcing his current employers to bow to his demands.

Judging by these recent comments from AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli, who has overseen the resurgence of the Rossoneri, it’s the latter. Quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Pioli all but confirms that Calhanoglu will be extending his contract and remaining at the San Siro.

Stefano Pioli, AC Milan manager, to DAZN: “We’re in talks with Calhanoglu to extend his contract. I’m sure he wants to stay, now it’s time for negotiations but we want to keep Hakan”. Nothing on with Man Utd or other clubs atm, confirmed. ??? #ACMilan https://t.co/RNDDdaEqDy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2020

This is one area of the field where Man United are not in dire need of strengthening, with Bruno Fernandes being the best player in the Premier League in that role. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will lose no sleep over Calhanoglu penning a new contract, even if their interest did exist.