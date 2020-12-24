It’s long been contended that footballers of a certain age that have experienced various dementia related issues have done so because of the effects of heading heavy balls in the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

Moreover, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) appear to have done little to address the problem over the years.

With more and more families of ex-players coming forward to express their anger and disappointment that the situation never seems to have been taken seriously, MPs have now stepped up to demand a parliamentary inquiry into the matter.

“There’s a strong case for an inquiry into concussion, dementia and sport, as it goes much wider than football,” Labour MP, Kevin Brennan, said to the Daily Mail.

That comes hot on the heels of a letter sent by 18 politicians to Julian Knight, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

Knight has been asked to ensure that a hearing into the game’s handling of the ongoing scandal takes place.

It certainly appears to be long overdue, and hopefully the added pressure, applied consistently, ends up getting the right result.