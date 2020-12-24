Menu

Contact made: PSG identify number one target to replace Tuchel – and it’s bad news for Man United

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to replace Thomas Tuchel at PSG, with the two parties already having been in contact.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has been a busy man in the build-up to the January transfer window, but it’s not transfer coverage which is keeping him occupied this Christmas Eve.

With Tuchel being dismissed by PSG, quite the Christmas present from the club’s hierarchy, naturally attention turns to who will step into his shoes to manage one of the best club sides in the world.

MORE: Joyeux Noel: PSG sack manager Thomas Tuchel on Christmas Eve

Fabrizio Romano believes that he knows the answer, or rather the identity of the man leading the race at current. It will come as a surprise to few that it’s former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

More Stories / Latest News
‘I’m sorry mate’ – Man United’s Bailly sends social media apology to Richarlison after dangerous tackle
Joyeux Noel: PSG sack manager Thomas Tuchel on Christmas Eve
Wolves in pole position to land out-of-favour Liverpool star in January

Pochettino has been out of management for over a year now, it’s time for him to get back into the game.

Romano believes that PSG have already reached out to Poch’s representatives over the prospect of appointing him as their next manager – so we wouldn’t be surprised if this was announced in due course.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing a good job at current at Manchester United, M.E.N reported back in November that Pochettino, long-linked with the job, was approached over taking the reins.

With Pochettino seemingly Man United’s contingency plan in case all goes south under Solskjaer, him taking the PSG job would be a bit of a kick in the teeth for those at the helm.

More Stories Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.