Contact made: PSG identify number one target to replace Tuchel – and it’s bad news for Man United

Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to replace Thomas Tuchel at PSG, with the two parties already having been in contact.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has been a busy man in the build-up to the January transfer window, but it’s not transfer coverage which is keeping him occupied this Christmas Eve.

With Tuchel being dismissed by PSG, quite the Christmas present from the club’s hierarchy, naturally attention turns to who will step into his shoes to manage one of the best club sides in the world.

Fabrizio Romano believes that he knows the answer, or rather the identity of the man leading the race at current. It will come as a surprise to few that it’s former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino is leading the race to become the new PSG manager after Tuchel sack! ???? His lawyers have been contacted by Leonardo earlier this week and he’s open to accept – Thiago Motta, always been the other option in the list. ?? #PSG #Tuchel #Pochettino — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 24, 2020

Pochettino has been out of management for over a year now, it’s time for him to get back into the game.

Romano believes that PSG have already reached out to Poch’s representatives over the prospect of appointing him as their next manager – so we wouldn’t be surprised if this was announced in due course.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing a good job at current at Manchester United, M.E.N reported back in November that Pochettino, long-linked with the job, was approached over taking the reins.

With Pochettino seemingly Man United’s contingency plan in case all goes south under Solskjaer, him taking the PSG job would be a bit of a kick in the teeth for those at the helm.