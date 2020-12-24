Joyeux Noel: PSG sack manager Thomas Tuchel on Christmas Eve

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by PSG – on Christmas eve!

PSG, who reached, and lost, the Champions League final last campaign, currently sit third in Ligue 1, albeit just one point off the top spot.

The French champions stumbled through their Champions League group, but eventually did reach the knockout stages of the competition, where they will face Barcelona.

While that is no disastrous start to the campaign, it’s clearly not good enough from the club’s perspective, with Christian Falk claiming that Thomas Tuchel has been sacked.

Tuchel has succeeded at PSG, but only really in terms of achieving what would have been expected of him. By losing the Champions League final, he ensured his tenure would be remembered as ordinary.

Having lost control of the top spot in Ligue 1, the club’s hierarchy have clearly decided it’s time to move on. We await official confirmation from PSG in the meantime.