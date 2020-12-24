Merry Christmas Liverpool: Seven reasons to be jolly as a Reds fan this festive season

Liverpool fan @Kloppholic has given seven reasons to have a Merry Christmas as a Reds fan. It’s all sunshine and rainbows at Anfield right now!

Despite being slow out of the blocks, Liverpool now find themselves back where they would feel they belong, the summit of the Premier League table.

Even with the vast amount of injuries they have endured this term, Liverpool have recently reaffirmed their credentials as the best team in the country.

At current, they have to be considered favourites to win the league and retain their crown, and there’s even greener pastures on the horizon for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool fan @Kloppholic has given his Twitter followers seven reasons to be happy this Christmas if you have any affiliation with the Merseyside giants.

•Thiago back

•Milner back

•Shaq back

•Virg doing light ball work

•Top of the Premier League table

•Six points clear of Spurs

•Eight points clear of City The perfect Christmas. pic.twitter.com/zI36bgm1k2 — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) December 23, 2020

Their recent resurgence will no doubt be of concern to their rivals, who would’ve thought, especially in wake of the 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa, that they were in with a chance this term.

Though, there’s still a very long way to go.