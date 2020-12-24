It’s not too often that a manager will admit quite openly that he’s not doing something right.

However, Steve Clarke was as honest as the day is long as a player, and that’s not changed since he’s been a manager.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Scotland manager noted that he’s wasting Scott McTominay whilst the Man United star is on international duty.

The youngster is having to play in defence for Scotland, but has excelled for the Red Devils in midfield, prompting Clarke to note that he has to find a way of replicating McTominay’s club role for his country.