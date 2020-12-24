Potential new Barcelona president, Jordi Farre, is doing his level best to get his name into the conversation ahead of early favourites, Joan Laporta and Victor Font.

The vote goes to the club members on January 24, exactly a month from today, and in the meantime, each candidate will be giving extensive interviews for print, digital and radio outlets, in order to set out their manifesto and charm the voting public.

Laporta would appear to be the early front runner given his experience in the role, albeit Font has long had a fully costed and workable solution in place should he be given the opportunity to take the top job.

Farre is one of a handful of other ‘also rans,’ though he has stormed ahead of the pack in one respect.

“I had the possibility to speak with [the people in] Neymar’s environment,” he said to Sport in a wide-ranging interview.

“So I talked to one of the people that I wanted to be the sports director of my project and she told me that what Ronaldinho represented in 2003 could be represented by Neymar now. He is right.

“The squad needs spark and joy, to believe. And Neymar would bring that, in addition to the fact that his arrival would make Messi very excited.

“It would be a very cheap signing, between 45 and 50 million euros and Neymar would contribute a lot in football and commercially.

“But first he should apologise, although I have suspicions that his departure was an undercover sale because LaLiga did not accept the check to pay the termination clause. I think Bartomeu wanted Neymar to leave to reach 1,000 million in income.”

Whether such proclamations will help his popularity over the next four weeks remains to be seen, but at least he can hold his head high in the knowledge that he’s trying his hardest.