“Get Thomas Tuchel on the phone” – These Arsenal fans alerted by availability of sacked PSG boss

Arsenal FC
According to Christian Falk, who broke the news about PSG dismissing Thomas Tuchel, the German manager is keen on taking a job in the Premier League.

Few would deny Tuchel’s credentials as a manager, but PSG are always going to be left wanting more, especially having got so close to winning the Champions League and falling at the final hurdle.

It comes as no surprise that he has been given his marching orders, with the French champions struggling to get a grip on the title race at the top of Ligue 1.

Christian Falk, a reliable Bild reporter, has now revealed via Twitter that Tuchel is hoping for a job offer in the Premier League. How long he’ll have to wait for one remains to be seen.

What has to be noted is how suitable he appears to be for Arsenal. With Mikel Arteta struggling at the Emirates, Tuchel’s newly found availability will do him no favours in his efforts to keep his job.

That’s what these fans think, anyway. Those on Twitter were quick to link Tuchel with the managerial position at Arsenal, which has only been occupied by Arteta for just over a year.

