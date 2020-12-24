After Paris Saint-Germain decided to dispense with Thomas Tuchel’s services on Christmas Eve of all days, former player and out-of-work manager, Mauricio Pochettino, was quickly installed as the favourite to take over.

If the French club were thinking of bidding Tuchel goodbye, it makes sense to have done so before the transfer window opens, however, the axe could’ve fallen after the festive period.

TalkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, believes that the Argentinian would be foolish to take a job in such an environment, even going as far to suggest there will be other jobs available shortly that he would be better suited to.