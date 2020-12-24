Christmas is, so we’re told, a time of peace and goodwill to all men. A time when gifts and pleasantries are exchanged and the burden of the preceding year is forgotten about, at least for a day or two.
A Manchester City supporter, identified by BBC Sport only as Geoff, has had a tougher 2020 than most, being in ill-health generally, but also having become a double amputee.
It was therefore a great flip for him to see one of his favourite players, Pablo Zabaleta, speak to him directly via electronic means.
After the year we’ve all gone through, it’s SO nice to see a bit of warmth and kindness.
This is truly special. ??
Merry Christmas Geoff and @Pablo_Zabaleta ? pic.twitter.com/IC0umPUfSV
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 24, 2020