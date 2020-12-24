Christmas is, so we’re told, a time of peace and goodwill to all men. A time when gifts and pleasantries are exchanged and the burden of the preceding year is forgotten about, at least for a day or two.

A Manchester City supporter, identified by BBC Sport only as Geoff, has had a tougher 2020 than most, being in ill-health generally, but also having become a double amputee.

It was therefore a great flip for him to see one of his favourite players, Pablo Zabaleta, speak to him directly via electronic means.