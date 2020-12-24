It shouldn’t really come as too much of a surprise that Jose Mourinho is hanging one of his players out to dry in public.

At Man United it was Paul Pogba, at Real Madrid, Iker Casillas… the list is practically endless, but it always amounts to the Portuguese deflecting the narrative onto one unlucky individual in particular.

At Tottenham, Dele Alli has been out of the first team picture for most of the season, and during their Carabao Cup win at Stoke, Mourinho still ensured that he dug out the attacking midfielder during his post-match interviews.

That didn’t sit at all well with talkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara.