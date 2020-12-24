Video: Scorpion stunner – BT Sport crown their most outrageous goal of 2020

BT Sport have crowned their most outrageous goal of 2020 – and the award goes to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Valentino Lazaro.

2020 has been a year like no other, for all the wrong reasons, but that doesn’t mean that it hasn’t produced some memorable moments. Across the course of 365 days, planet Earth is bound to produce something unforgettable.

The year has been aided by the fact that football was able to restart and continue in the midst of the global pandemic, and football’s party trick is providing entertainment – that’s a guarantee.

There is nothing quite like the beautiful game. In what other sport do you see an unbelievable 93rd minute scorpion-kick like this one scored by Gladbach’s Valentino Lazaro?

This has to be the most outrageous goal we’ve seen this year! ? Valentino Lazaro producing the goods ?#BestOf2020 pic.twitter.com/mJnHQ1bqNH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 24, 2020

It has been crowned BT Sport’s most outrageous goal of 2020, and that comes as no surprise. The sheer audacity to attempt it is commendable, let alone to execute it in that manner.

Hats off to you, Valentino. You made 2020 your own.