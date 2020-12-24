Liverpool are once again at the top of the Premier League tree at Christmas, a remarkable achievement when you consider how much the Reds have been impacted by injuries and having to play European and Premier League games without adequate rest.

Jurgen Klopp has lost many of his usual first-team stars during the 2020/21 campaign, some with season-long concerns and others just for a few weeks.

Ahead of the busy festive schedule, the German was boosted by the return of midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, but he’s not going to be rushing the player back into action.

“Thiago has made his first steps back towards team training. Not full yet.,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror on Thursday.

“After a long time, we cannot rush it.”

Although it’s certainly good news for the club to have Thiago back out on the training pitch, Liverpool’s supporters will be itching to see him in competitive action sooner rather than later.

In the very brief spell that they were able to enjoy him before he was sidelined, Thiago slotted straight in and left a tantalising glimpse of what was to come.

If he’s able to stay injury free, there’s every possibility that Liverpool could march on from what is already a position of strength.