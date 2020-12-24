With only a week to go until the January transfer window opens for business, clubs are already positioning themselves to get deals sorted.

Having already done good business in the summer when Diogo Jota was allowed to leave Molineux for Anfield, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers appear keen to shake hands on another switch, this time in the opposite direction.

Back in 2019, Divock Origi was the toast of Liverpool after scoring the goal that knocked Spanish giants, Barcelona, out of the Champions League, as well as bagging the second in the final against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Belgian is now well down the pecking order and so a move away suits all parties.

According to HLN cited by the Daily Mirror, Wolves face competition for his services from Brighton, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Nuno Espirito Santo would appear to be in pole position to acquire the striker, however, given the smoothness of the Jota transaction and an evidently decent working relationship.