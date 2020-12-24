Ever since Eden Hazard decided to make the switch from west London to the Spanish capital and trade Chelsea for Real Madrid, his professional life has been one long nightmare.

The Belgian arrived in a blaze of glory as the club’s latest ‘Galactico’ signing, but injuries have prevented him from getting anywhere close to his best for Los Blancos.

No sooner does he get a game or two under his belt than he is seemingly back on the treatment table.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Zinedine Zidane would exercise caution with the striker, but his excuse as to why Hazard was an unused sub in Wednesday’s game against Granada is verging on the unbelievable.

“I didn’t think it was right [to bring on Hazard] because it was a difficult match,” he said in his post-match press conference, cited by the Daily Mail.

“We need to do such things at the right time. I didn’t want to risk him again. Now, we rest and little by little he’ll return to the team.”

Not only do his words show a lack of respect to the other teams in the Spanish top-flight, but they hint at just how brittle Hazard remains.

If he’s unable to fully overcome his fitness issues soon, Real would arguably be better off cutting their losses.