Arsenal Christmas List: Three transfer targets to improve the Gunners’ fortunes

Arsenal surely need to get back into the transfer market again this winter after a below-par first half of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Gunners started the season with plenty of hope and optimism after a strong summer window that saw Willian, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes arrive at the Emirates Stadium.

Things haven’t really gone to plan for Arsenal, however, and further changes are surely needed when the transfer window opens again in January.

See below for the players we think should be on Mikel Arteta’s Christmas list…

Houssem Aouar

One of the finest young creative midfielders in the game, Houssem Aouar looks to be just the kind of player missing from this Arsenal squad.

For all Arteta’s obvious qualities as an up-and-coming coach, he seems to have a bit of a blind spot in this department, but perhaps that might be due to a lack of the right players currently available to him.

Goal have continued to link Aouar as a possible target for Arsenal, and this definitely seems like a deal the Gunners should be trying to revive in the middle of this hugely disappointing season.

The Frenchman is surely too good for Lyon and if Arsenal don’t move for him quick he’s surely going to end up being poached by another top club.

John Stones

Gabriel has settled well at Arsenal, but further defensive reinforcements could still be useful, so might Manchester City’s John Stones be a good option?

The England international remains a fine player even if he’s fallen out of favour at City, with Eurosport recently claiming Arsenal were keen to hold talks with him if he becomes available.

Stones could be a major upgrade on the likes of David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi, and this move could certainly benefit the former Everton man as he’ll surely be keen to play more regularly at the highest level and get back into the England fold ahead of the European Championships next summer.

Maxi Gomez

Valencia forward Maxi Gomez has impressed in recent times and could help Arsenal up front, with the Daily Mail claiming he could soon be available.

Gomez could be an upgrade on the likes of Alexandre Lacazette up front, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also struggling for goals in recent times.

The Mail claim Valencia need the money from player sales, so Gomez could leave for well below his £125million release clause.