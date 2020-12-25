Chelsea Christmas List: Premier League star among trio who could continue exciting Lampard rebuild

Chelsea have made a promising start to the season, but there are signs that they’re still a few signings short of really challenging for the biggest honours.

The Blues haven’t won the Premier League title since 2016/17, but this could be a real opportunity for them in an open and even title race as long as they continue to show ambition in their recruitment.

Chelsea had a busy summer with deals for the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva, and it might not take too many more additions to put together a truly world class squad for Frank Lampard.

Here’s our pick of three players who should be on Chelsea’s Christmas list this year…

Declan Rice

One of the finest young players in the Premier League and indeed Europe, Declan Rice would be a superb signing for Chelsea if they could get him.

The Telegraph have reported on Rice still being on the west Londoners’ radar, and it makes sense for them to try to land this immensely talented and versatile player, who could improve them in a number of areas.

Rice would surely be an upgrade on Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in midfield, whilst also offering Chelsea another quality option in defence if needed.

The England international is surely too good to stick around at West Ham for much longer, so CFC need to get him while they still can, or another top club will no doubt swoop for him some time soon.

Jose Gimenez

Another big name recently mentioned as being on Chelsea’s radar is Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez, according to Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast.

The Uruguay international has been rock solid for Atletico for a number of years now, and could be just what Chelsea need as a long-term successor to Thiago Silva, as well as an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Gimenez could be the missing link between this Blues side and greatness, but it remains to be seen if they can persuade Madrid to let such an important player go.

David Alaba

A player attracting plenty of attention at the moment as he nears the end of his contract at Bayern Munich, David Alaba would be a useful signing for Chelsea.

The west London giants have been linked with Alaba by AS, and his versatility could see him improve Lampard’s squad in a number of areas.

Capable of playing centre-back, left-back, or defensive midfield, Alaba would be a terrific signing if Bayern decide to let him go on the cheap this winter instead of risking losing him on a free at the end of the season.