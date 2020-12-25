Liverpool fans can enjoy Christmas with a fond look back on 2020 (well, a bit fonder than most of us, I guess), with the Reds finally getting their hands on the league title after 30 years of hurt.

The start of the new season, however, has been a little tricky for Jurgen Klopp and co., with new signings surely needed in the upcoming January transfer window if they are to put themselves in a strong position to retain their crown.

Liverpool surely need to address their injury woes with some January investment, with defenders likely to be a priority to cover for Virgil van Dijk as he looks likely to miss the rest of the season.

Here are some potential targets who could be on Klopp’s Christmas list this year…

Perr Schuurs

An impressive young defender catching the eye at Ajax, Perr Schuurs looks a potentially fine fit for Liverpool to help them in the second half of this season and beyond.

The talented 21-year-old has been linked with Liverpool by the Daily Mirror and others in recent times, and he makes sense as someone who could be a top priority for the Merseyside giants in a problem position.

Liverpool perhaps don’t always have the habit of big-spending and panic buying in recent times, but on this occasion it surely makes sense for them to pursue someone like Schuurs, who might not cost a fortune, but who might have a huge impact on the title race.

Sebastian Walukiewicz

Another fine young defender who’s having a strong season and being linked with Liverpool is Cagliari’s Polish starlet Sebastian Walukiewicz.

The 20-year-old has been linked with LFC by Corriere dello Sport and could make sense as an option to cover for Van Dijk this season, whilst also being a good long-term signing to one day replace the likes of Van Dijk and Joel Matip as first choice.

Liverpool may have to move fast, however, with Walukiewicz also being linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea by Corriere dello Sport.

Adama Traore

Finally, if LFC also feel like strengthening their attack, they could do a lot worse than try swooping for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The Spain international has been a joy to watch in the Premier League in recent times, and Goal have cast doubt over his future with his current club due to stalling contract talks, whilst also linking Liverpool as potential suitors.

With Roberto Firmino not at his best this season and Diogo Jota out injured, there is surely room for another quality attacking player like this in Klopp’s squad.