Manchester United Christmas List: Three ideal January signings to turn their season around

Manchester United could do with further investment in January after a difficult first half of the season.

The Red Devils are already out of the Champions League after a disappointing group stage exit, and their inconsistent form in the Premier League has also left them with an uphill task to make it into the top four.

Man Utd have often spent big in recent years without much success, but there are signs that they’ve improved their recruitment in recent times with some smart purchases in the form of Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles.

So who might be next on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish list? See below for three potential signings we’ve picked out as ideal late Christmas presents for the United manager…

Jack Grealish

One of the finest attacking midfielders in Europe at the moment, Jack Grealish is having another outstanding season with Aston Villa.

The England international supposedly still has admirers inside Old Trafford, according to a recent report from The Athletic, and it’s clear he’d be ideal to add some spark to Solskjaer’s side.

Few players have Grealish’s flair and swagger, and it’s that kind of X-factor that used to make United such a success during Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign. If they are to get back to their best, it’s crucial they pull off ambitious signings like this.

Grealish surely won’t come cheap after only recently signing a new contract with Villa, but if MUFC are to break the bank for anyone, it’s got to be this guy.

Leon Bailey

An exciting young attacker who can play a variety of roles, Leon Bailey has hit some superb form for Bayer Leverkusen this season to attract rumours of interest from bigger clubs.

The Jamaica international was recently linked with United and others by the Daily Mail, and at the moment most would surely see him as an upgrade on someone like Anthony Martial.

Bailey could offer Solskjaer’s side more pace and skill out wide, whilst also being a goal threat in a more central position, perhaps giving the club an ideal long-term replacement for veteran forward Edinson Cavani.

Ben White

Man Utd have looked unconvincing in defence for some time now, and Brighton centre-back Ben White seems ideal to come in and sort things out.

The 23-year-old has been linked with United by the Sun in recent times, and many fans would surely see him as an upgrade on the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

In fact, with Harry Maguire not exactly looking at his best in his time in Manchester either, White might even be an upgrade on the current United captain.