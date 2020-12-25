Tottenham Christmas List: Serie A trio could cement Spurs’ title credentials

Tottenham are performing above expectations this season and there’s every chance this current squad could be good enough to pull off a surprise Premier League title victory.

That said, Spurs shouldn’t pass up this opportunity to strengthen in January and give themselves an even better chance of cementing themselves as serious title contenders, and perhaps even get that extra bit of quality in to make themselves favourites.

Recent transfer gossip suggests Tottenham could be in for a busy January, so we’ve compiled a little list of who might be on Mourinho’s Christmas wish list.

See below for three signings who could be dream gifts for the north Londoners this winter…

Paulo Dybala

With Gareth Bale not really making much of an impact in his second stint at Tottenham on loan this season, it might be worth Mourinho making some changes up front.

According to Todo Fichajes, the man being lined up for that role is Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, who would undoubtedly make an exciting big-name purchase for Spurs.

The north London giants already have a quality front three, but a signing like Dybala would be a big statement and take the pressure off Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to score all the goals.

Surely Mourinho has to make this happen, even if Dybala is unlikely to be the cheapest signing.

Milan Skriniar

Having been linked with Milan Skriniar in the summer by the Sun, it seems the Inter Milan centre-back is back on the club’s radar again ahead of January, according to Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast.

The Slovakia international is a quality player and Romano suggests he could be available for as little as £45million – a very generous price for a top defender who’d be an upgrade on the likes of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez, whilst providing a long-term replacement for the ageing Toby Alderweireld.

This could be another very smart swoop on Serie A by Mourinho if Spurs can get this deal done.

Franck Kessie

Another fine potential signing for Spurs could be AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to a recent report from Calciomercato.

Kessie has been an important player for Milan for some time now and still has his best years ahead of him, potentially making him a fine piece of business for Tottenham in the second half of this season.

THFC look pretty well stocked in midfield, but Kessie looks a Mourinho-style player who could add that bit of depth to give them what’s needed to the extra mile and over the finish line come May.