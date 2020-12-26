The traditional Boxing Day fixtures are always looked forward to by the football-going public.

However, unless you happen to be supporters of Liverpool or Everton, then every other fixture will be sans fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There was a point a few weeks ago when it looked like the world of sport, and football in particular, was getting back to some sort of normality, but the raising of tiers by the Government has put paid to supporters getting back into stadiums for the foreseeable future.

It’s not just in the stands where the problems exist of course.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘He wants to win trophies’ – BT Sport pundits laud Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Man United Video: Stunner from Harvey Barnes draws Leicester level against Man United Video: Rashford strokes home for Man United to atone for earlier error

Players are still catching the virus with alarming regularity, and BBC Sport report that 12 Boxing Day games have had to be postponed for exactly that reason.

Championship

Bournemouth v Millwall

Middlesbrough v Rotherham

League One

Blackpool v Rochdale

Doncaster v Accrington

Gillingham v Peterborough

Ipswich v Northampton

Portsmouth v Swindon

Sunderland v Hull

National League

Bromley v Sutton United

Boreham Wood v Barnet

King’s Lynn Town v Notts County

Solihull Moors v Chesterfield