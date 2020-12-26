The traditional Boxing Day fixtures are always looked forward to by the football-going public.
However, unless you happen to be supporters of Liverpool or Everton, then every other fixture will be sans fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There was a point a few weeks ago when it looked like the world of sport, and football in particular, was getting back to some sort of normality, but the raising of tiers by the Government has put paid to supporters getting back into stadiums for the foreseeable future.
It’s not just in the stands where the problems exist of course.
Players are still catching the virus with alarming regularity, and BBC Sport report that 12 Boxing Day games have had to be postponed for exactly that reason.
Championship
Bournemouth v Millwall
Middlesbrough v Rotherham
League One
Blackpool v Rochdale
Doncaster v Accrington
Gillingham v Peterborough
Ipswich v Northampton
Portsmouth v Swindon
Sunderland v Hull
National League
Bromley v Sutton United
Boreham Wood v Barnet
King’s Lynn Town v Notts County
Solihull Moors v Chesterfield