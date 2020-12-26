Given all of the great things that Steven Gerrard did for Liverpool Football Club as a player and captain of huge influence and merit, it’s a shame that his slip against Chelsea in 2014 will be one of the things he’s most remembered for.

The Reds were on course for a maiden Premier League title and had they beaten the Blues, there’s every reason to believe that they would’ve gone on to win the league.

It’s one moment that Gerrard himself can’t shake off either.

“Having that happen and how it happened towards the end of my Liverpool career was a real, brutal low for me,” he told The Athletic (subscription required) cited by the Daily Mail.

“As a group and a team and a club, it was a big disappointment because we came so close.

“The fact they’ve won the title since then and are current champions — which is fantastic for me to see — has certainly helped the healing, but from a personal point of view, having a big high as a coach and manager would certainly contribute to that healing as well.”

Gerrard is now making his way in management of course, and is showing the same aplomb in the role as he did in his playing career.

Rangers are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership and at this stage look well placed to break Celtic’s stranglehold on silverware.

There may be a chance in future where he returns to Anfield as manager, and the ghosts of the past will hopefully then be erased.