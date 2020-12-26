Arsenal give coronavirus update on three players missing from squad to face Chelsea

Arsenal have provided a coronavirus related update on three first-team players, who are all missing from today’s matchday squad against Chelsea.

The Gunners could do with every possible player available for today’s game seeing as they find themselves in 15th place in the Premier League table heading into the fixture.

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta, three players are missing out due to the extra precautions being taken during the coronavirus pandemic, as Arsenal reported ahead of the game.

? Updates on the following players… Gabriel – COVID close contact, now isolating and will miss the next three matches David Luiz and Willian – both are unwell but have both recently tested negative We will continue to monitor, support and assess their conditions #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/E3pCHbQ1OH — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2020

While Arsenal have no positive tests to report, as of now, they do have three absentees, such is the reality when you play football in the midst of a global pandemic.

Gabriel is perhaps the biggest loss for the Gunners. He’s been a shining light in what has been a season to forget for the team as a whole.

To lose him, not only for today, but for a total of three fixtures, is a significant blow to Arteta’s hopes of slowing the slump they find themselves in.