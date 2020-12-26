Menu

Arsenal give coronavirus update on three players missing from squad to face Chelsea

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have provided a coronavirus related update on three first-team players, who are all missing from today’s matchday squad against Chelsea.

The Gunners could do with every possible player available for today’s game seeing as they find themselves in 15th place in the Premier League table heading into the fixture.

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta, three players are missing out due to the extra precautions being taken during the coronavirus pandemic, as Arsenal reported ahead of the game.

While Arsenal have no positive tests to report, as of now, they do have three absentees, such is the reality when you play football in the midst of a global pandemic.

Gabriel is perhaps the biggest loss for the Gunners. He’s been a shining light in what has been a season to forget for the team as a whole.

To lose him, not only for today, but for a total of three fixtures, is a significant blow to Arteta’s hopes of slowing the slump they find themselves in.

