It’s an accepted fact that sometimes pundits will say something outrageous purely to generate traction and debate.

However, there comes a point when you have to draw a line and question if said pundits are having us all on.

That surely has to be the case with former Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who has compared David Luiz with Man United’s Bruno Fernandes.

“You have to look at which senior players at Arsenal at the moment can you look at like when you look at Bruno Fernandes when he scored the goal and stopped his celebration to explain something to Daniel James,” he said on The Kelly and Wright Show, cited by the Daily Express.

“That’s leadership. That’s coaching on the pitch and there’s not many players at Arsenal [like that].

“You could probably say David Luiz would probably be a player who might be able to help you while you’re on there.

“But in the main, I don’t see too many of those players on the pitch.”

Luiz is certainly an experienced exponent, but to hint that he is as influential as Bruno has been for the Red Devils is almost verging on insulting the intelligence of football fans.

The latter was involved again at Leicester on Sunday, winning the man-of-the-match award after assisting Marcus Rashford for United’s first goal before grabbing the second one himself.

Wright’s opinion is often a worthwhile listen and the points he makes are salient ones. Not this time, however.