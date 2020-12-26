Former Arsenal striker turned football pundit, Ian Wright, appears to be at his wits end with his former club.

The north Londoners have struggled unbelievably in the Premier League this season, and if they don’t start picking up significant points soon, there’s every reason to believe that the Gunners could be embroiled in a relegation battle in the not too distant future.

One of the bones of contention is the situation surrounding Mesut Ozil, with manager, Mikel Arteta, refusing to name him in either his Premier League or Europa League squads.

With Ozil sat twiddling his thumbs for the best part of four months, Wright wants an end to the impasse.

“I would say to the people upstairs: give Mesut Ozil the money if you’re not going to play him and move him on,” he said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, cited by The Sun.

“[…] That’s what he (Arteta) needs, players who are contributing.

“Arsenal have to realise they’re in a situation that can get worse and if they do lose those games against Brighton and West Brom… those games are must-win games.”

He also dispensed some free advice to Arteta too, suggesting that there are three young players that deserve to get in the side at the expense of three others who are not pulling their weight.

“With the manager and the players he’s picking now, I think people like Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock and those guys, I’d like to see them have a chance,” he added.

“That’s simply because you’re looking at the Willians, it’s not happening and he’s not playing well.

“I’d rather see Saliba who is playing in the Under-23s, I’d rather see Smith Rowe and I’d rather see something different.”

Given his stock with Gunners fans, his comments are bound to provoke a reaction, probably putting more pressure on Arteta in the process.