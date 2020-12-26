Although Real Madrid are flying high in the La Liga table alongside neighbours Atletico, their festive period hasn’t come without cost to their aspirations of staying in the hunt for trophies.

Zinedine Zidane has already had to accommodate for Eden Hazard either not being fully fit or out of the picture altogether, so losing Rodrygo Goes for three months will be a huge blow for the Frenchman.

After being carried off in tears against Granada in midweek, the Daily Mail note MARCA‘s announcement that Rodrygo won’t play again until at least March.

Gareth Bale and Reinier Jesus are both out on loan so can’t cover for the youngsters absence, meaning that Zidane has to think on his feet and, potentially, hand someone a start – even if it means playing them out of position for a few weeks.

Although he does have options in Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, and Vinicius Junior, none would be Zidane’s ideal choice.

However, it doesn’t appear that he has too much of a choice at this juncture.