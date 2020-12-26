The lunchtime Premier League game on Boxing Day between Leicester City and Man United wasn’t quite a rip-roaring affair, but the match still had its fair share of incidents.

In the end, a late Jamie Vardy equaliser for the Foxes kept them in second place, with United no doubt a little disappointed they hadn’t taken all three points.

Harry Maguire was playing against his old club, and the £85m man could be heard by BT Sports pundits cajoling his team-mates in the wake of United’s opener from Marcus Rashford.

“When they were celebrating he (Maguire) ran over and said, ‘let’s lift it now, let’s lift it’, even though they’d gone 1-0 up,” Robbie Savage is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“I think he knew as captain they weren’t performing as they should be.”

Maguire himself will have been disappointed that he didn’t register on the score sheet against Leicester.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United star enters bracket with Rooney and Ronaldo after scoring against Leicester Video: ‘The boys are flat’ – Solskjaer disappointed with Man United showing at Leicester Jamie Vardy’s goal against Man United turned up a very impressive stat

He rose highest to connect with a Luke Shaw free-kick in the second-half, but could only send his header over the bar.

The England international will need to galvanise the troops to go again next Tuesday when the Red Devils host Wolves at Old Trafford.