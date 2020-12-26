Although they didn’t emerge from their Boxing Day fixture at the King Power Stadium against Leicester with all three points, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should’ve been happy with what he saw from United’s strikers on the day.

Edinson Cavani had an instant impact when he came on as a substitute, supplying the assist for Bruno Fernandes to score United’s second of the day.

However, the Uruguayan wouldn’t get into United legend, Paul Scholes’ favoured attack.

“Leaving the best players out, I wasn’t really including Cavani in that,” he said to BT Sport, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I know he’s a top centre-forward but he’s coming to the end of his career now.

“I was thinking more Mason Greenwood. I know he didn’t come into the game today, but I think when those three start together, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford with Fernandes in behind, I don’t think anybody can handle that. I think it’s too good.

“It’s great to have Cavani coming on as an option, as he did, and there will be some games he can play.”

Not too long ago, Greenwood was being spoken about as the best young English striker of his generation, but high jinks whilst on international duty together with a breach of Covid-19 rules and a loss of form have seen him fall down the pecking order slightly.

Whether the Norwegian will listen to Scholes’ selection is a moot point, but whomever pulls on the red shirt needs to ensure to always give of their very best to this great club.