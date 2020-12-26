West Ham have long been known as a club that bring in top name players but only at the end of their careers.

Padding the squad out with youth players and other journeymen pros has been their modus operandi for decades.

David Moyes, however, is intent on changing that perception of the east Londoners.

“I think it is about changing the perception of West Ham,” he said to Sky Sports.

“I am trying to move away from the thought that we are going to bring people in at the end of their careers, they will have a couple of good years, enjoy living in London and then they leave and we have got nothing out of it. I want to change that cycle.

“It was a bit similar when I first came in at Everton. I had to break that cycle there too. There were a lot of stunningly talented players but they were not there for the long term.”

The Scot wasn’t a popular choice with West Ham supporters upon his return to the club, but he’s shown in the half-season since that he’s just the right man for the job.

There are similarities emerging with the Everton sides that did so well under Moyes, and if the club’s owners back the Scot in the transfer market, there’s every chance that the Hammers could end the 2020/21 campaign in a coveted European position.

They’ve become hard to beat but probably need another striker to complement Michail Antonio up front to push them on in the second half of the season.

Success has been a long time coming for West Ham and if they stick with Moyes it could come sooner rather than later.