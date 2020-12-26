As coronavirus cases across the country ramp up again, Wolves have decided to take no chances.

According to BBC Sport, the Midlands-based side have banned their players from visiting supermarkets to help ensure that they remain covid free.

With much of the country now placed into Tier 4, the highest tier until the Government decide whether to place the country back into a full lockdown, Wolves are clearly being pro-active.

“It is about protecting ourselves,” manager, Nuno Santo, was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our staff in the kitchen put together a big box of the basic things that we need and during the high moment of the pandemic, everybody had it.

“As it started to improve, we said: ‘OK, now you are free to go and do your own shopping.’ But now the levels are increasing and there is the new variation that everybody is worried about, we started to do it again. So the players and their families are not going to the supermarkets.

“It is about protecting ourselves. There are so many people to take care of us.”

Given that Man City have just had both Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker test positive for the virus per BBC Sport, the threat is real and the Premier League can ill afford for games to be postponed as they were back in March.

Wolves’ next match is against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but no supporters will be present as, owing to the new rules, only Liverpool and Everton can have fans at their games for the foreseeable future.