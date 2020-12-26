Say what you like about Jamie Vardy, but you can’t deny he remains deadly when given a chance in front of goal.

Against Manchester United in Leicester’s Boxing Day clash, he had barely had a sniff of a goal all afternoon, but with five minutes left, he was in the right place at the right time to affect the outcome of the match.

Up until that point, it appeared as if yet another goal from Bruno Ferndandes would be enough for the Red Devils to leapfrog the Foxes into second place.

As it turned out, the strike not only equalised Bruno’s, but it stopped United from taking their place in the Premier League table just behind Liverpool.

Vardy’s goal also highlighted an extremely impressive stat, according to Sky Sports Statto.

The Twitter account attribute to the same noted that since Brendan Rodgers’ 1st game in charge of Leicester, he has scored more goals than any other Premier League striker.