Frank Lampard shifts blame onto Chelsea players in scathing post-match interview after Arsenal defeat

Chelsea FC
Posted by

After watching his Chelsea side be defeated 3-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates, Frank Lampard shifted the blame onto his players.

Lampard headed into today’s game knowing that a win would take the Blues into second place in the Premier League, a place where they no doubt want to be, and somewhere that you feel they should be after their heavy investment into the squad over the summer transfer window.

MORE: “Not good enough” – Frank Lampard bemoans Chelsea performance during Arsenal defeat

Unfortunately for Lampard and co, they were undone by Arsenal, who were in 15th place at kick-off, and were subsequently defeated 3-1 at the Emirates, with Tammy Abraham’s late consolation goal all that they have to show for what was a hugely disappointing performance all round.

Post-match Lampard spoke to Sky Sports, and it was evident that he was not happy at all. While managers oftentimes like to take the flack in the press, Lampard opted to shift the blame onto his players, who he believes were not at the races at all this evening. It’s harsh, but is he wrong?

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily

