Frank Lampard shifts blame onto Chelsea players in scathing post-match interview after Arsenal defeat

After watching his Chelsea side be defeated 3-1 by Arsenal at the Emirates, Frank Lampard shifted the blame onto his players.

Lampard headed into today’s game knowing that a win would take the Blues into second place in the Premier League, a place where they no doubt want to be, and somewhere that you feel they should be after their heavy investment into the squad over the summer transfer window.

Unfortunately for Lampard and co, they were undone by Arsenal, who were in 15th place at kick-off, and were subsequently defeated 3-1 at the Emirates, with Tammy Abraham’s late consolation goal all that they have to show for what was a hugely disappointing performance all round.

Post-match Lampard spoke to Sky Sports, and it was evident that he was not happy at all. While managers oftentimes like to take the flack in the press, Lampard opted to shift the blame onto his players, who he believes were not at the races at all this evening. It’s harsh, but is he wrong?

? “Not good enough, the players have to take the responsibility” Frank Lampard vents his frustrations with his team in his post-match interview pic.twitter.com/Rw0JJjJkkJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 26, 2020

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily