Frank Lampard jokes over return of Chelsea stars previously labelled doubts for Arsenal game

Frank Lampard gave an update on the condition of Ben Chilwell after the left-back was surprisingly included in the starting eleven to face Arsenal.

As reported by Chelsea on the club’s official website, Lampard revealed James and Chilwell to be doubts for their two post-Christmas fixtures.

Considering how influential Chelsea’s full-backs have been in their success this term, that would have been a huge blow for the Blues.

However, both were included in the starting eleven for today’s clash with Arsenal at the Emirates, at the surprise to us all after what Lampard had told.

Speaking ahead of the game, Lampard spoke to Geoff Shreeves about the situation, revealing that Chilwell would be playing through the pain – but not appearing to be too worried about it.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily

Lampard’s decision to play them will be justified if they contribute to Chelsea getting a result out of today’s game. Considering Arsenal’s form of late, they must be fancying their chances.

